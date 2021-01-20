54 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

20 January 2021 23:55 IST

As many as 54 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 79 persons from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday and got discharged from hospitals.

On Wednesday, 530 COVID-19 patients from Coimbatore district were undergoing treatment.

Tiruppur district had 186 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

As many as 22 persons from the district tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while 38 persons returned to their homes after recovering from the disease, said the Health Department.