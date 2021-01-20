Coimbatore

54 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

As many as 54 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 79 persons from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday and got discharged from hospitals.

On Wednesday, 530 COVID-19 patients from Coimbatore district were undergoing treatment.

Tiruppur district had 186 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

As many as 22 persons from the district tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while 38 persons returned to their homes after recovering from the disease, said the Health Department.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2021 11:58:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/54-new-covid-19-cases-in-coimbatore-district/article33620869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY