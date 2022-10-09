54 history-sheeters held during special operation in Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau Namakkal
October 09, 2022 19:21 IST

The Namakkal District Police have arrested 54 history-sheeters under “Operation Lightning”.

In a release, the police said that based on the instructions from the Director General of Police during the past two days police have secured history sheeters under the special drive.

Among those arrested were eight notorious rowdies, including D. Vasantharaj (35), P. Vasanth Eshwaran (39), K. Muthuraj (40), and B. Induraj (28), and two weapons were seized from them.

A total of 26 cases were registered for selling lottery tickets and 29 persons were remanded in this connection. The police also seized 11 mobile phones and ₹54,600 from them, the district police added.

