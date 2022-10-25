5,389 girls covered under the higher education assurance scheme in Dharmapuri

Over ₹95.50 lakh has been disbursed under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammayar Higher Education Scholarship for girls under the Pudhumai Penn scheme in the district, according to the district administration.

This has entailed a coverage of 5,389 students under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammayar scholarships scheme.

The Pudhumai Penn scheme conceived by the government to boost higher education among girls and increase the higher education enrollment ration, envisions a scholarship of ₹1,000 per month to girls, who have studied in government schools from class 6 to class 12.

Under the higher education assurance scheme, in August 2022, over 4,156 students were covered with a disbursement of ₹41.56 lakh and in September 2022, an additional 1,233 students were covered entailing a cumulative disbursement of ₹53.89 lakh.