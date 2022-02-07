538 nominations withdrawn in Tiruppur district

A total of 538 nominations filed for the urban local bodies in Tiruppur district were withdrawn as of Monday, the district administration announced.

As per the final list signed by District Collector and District Election Officer S. Vineeth, 2,581 nominations were received for the posts in Tiruppur Corporation, six municipalities and 15 town panchayats.

Out of these, 103 nominations were rejected during scrutiny and 538 were withdrawn. A total of 20 candidates – 19 town panchayat ward members and one municipal councillor – were elected unopposed.

Hence, a total of 1,920 candidates will be in the fray for the urban local body elections in Tiruppur district, according to the list.

With 440 seats in total – 60 wards in corporation, 147 wards in municipalities and 233 in town panchayats – the election will be held for 420 seats on February 19 as 20 candidates were elected unopposed..