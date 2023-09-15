HamberMenu
5.38 lakh applications received under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in Erode

September 15, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy handing over debit card to a beneficiary in Erode on Friday. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (left) is also seen.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy handing over debit card to a beneficiary in Erode on Friday. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (left) is also seen. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 A total of 5,38,645 applications were received under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam that enables women heads of family to receive ₹1,000 month in their bank account.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara launched the scheme in the district by distributing ATM cards to the beneficiaries at a function held at Thindal.

The Minister said Chief Minister launched the scheme in Kancheepuram district to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Annadurai. He said various special schemes have reached people across the State. “This scheme is intended to benefit women heads of families in the State,” he added.

Mr. Muthusamy said a total of 5,38,645 applications were received in the district of which 2,16,439 have started to receive the amount in their bank account. “All the eligible women will receive the monthly dole,” he said. The Minister asked women not to share the OTPs received on their mobile phones with anyone as the State government did not ask for details.

Raja Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, District Revenue Officer C. Santhoshini Chandra, Additional Collector Manish Narnaware, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj and officials were present.

