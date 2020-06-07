Coimbatore

532 centres arranged in Salem

The Salem district administration has arranged 532 centres here for conducting Class X examinations.

According to a release, the class 10 examinations will be held between June 15 and 25 and 46,487 students would be taking the examinations in the district.

District Collector S.A. Raman said in a release that 36,686 students would be attending the Class 11 examinations on June 16 and 1,592 students who couldn’t attend the Class 12 examinations due to COVID-19 prevention measures would take the examinations here on June 18.

According to officials, 5,859 hall invigilators and 272 stenographers have been appointed for the examinations. Besides 532 examination centres, 56 special examination centres have been arranged here for class 10 examinations.

For higher secondary examinations, 322 examination centres have been arranged, it added.

Students and their parents travelling here for the examinations will be allowed to enter the district without the e-pass once they show their identity cards and hall tickets to officials.

Hall tickets

Students can collect their hall tickets from their respective schools or download them online. Hall tickets will be delivered to homes of students, who are in quarantine, a release said.

