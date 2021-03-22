530 sovereigns of gold jewellery seized

Election department officials on Monday seized 530 sovereign gold jewellery from a car being transported by a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) without any valid documents.

Officials checked a car near Moolapalayam Petrol Bunk and found the jewellery. Inquiries revealed that the jewellery, collected from all its branches, was being transported to its main branch in the city. The branch manager, who was accompanied by two of its staff, could not produce any documents. Hence, the jewellery, which were packed in small bundles, were seized and handed over to the Erode (West) Returning Officer C. Saifudeen.