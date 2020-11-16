530 kg banned tobacco products seized in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

16 November 2020 23:59 IST

The Tiruppur City Police seized banned tobacco products weighing around 530 kg from a private grocery store in Rayapuram and arrested two persons on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team from Tiruppur North police station led by Inspector V. Ganesan searched the premises of the grocery store at around 11 a.m. The team found different types of banned tobacco products in bags and cardboard boxes, which weighed around 530 kg in total, according to the police.

After seizing the items, the police arrested two men namely V. Thangaraj (37) and K. Mathankumar (21) who were working in the grocery store. Investigations are under way to ascertain from where they purchased the products, the police said.

The two accused were booked under section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit and offence) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. They were remanded in judicial custody.

This is the second instance within two weeks in Tiruppur district where the police seized large quantities of banned tobacco products. On November 5, Tiruppur District Police seized nearly 3.5 tonnes of banned tobacco products from a private godown near Palladam.

The seized products were worth ₹10.6 lakh. The police also seized a three-wheeler mini truck which was allegedly used by the accused to transport the items.