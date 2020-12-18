‘53 mini clinics to be opened in Namakkal’

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani inaugurated four Chief Minister’s Amma Mini Clinics in Namakkal on Friday.
Mr. Thangamani inaugurated the clinics at Olapalayam, Soudhapuram, Pudhupalayam and Anangur.
District Collector K. Megraj and other senior officials were present.
Mr.Thangamani said in a release that 53 mini clinics would be launched in the district and 18 would be launched in first phase.
Mr.Thangamani said that the clinics have been set up in distant villages. Senior officials took part in the event.
In Krishnagiri, District Collector V. Jaya Chandra Banu Reddy launched the functioning of the clinic at Madrahalli in the presence of MLAs.
According to a release, 50 Amma Mini Clinics would be started in the district. The clinics would have a doctor, nurse and a health worker each, it added.
