53 cancer cases detected during community-based screening in Erode

A total of 53 people were diagnosed with cancer during community-based screening camps held in the district over the past year.

In April 2023, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced in the Assembly that high incidences of cancer had been identified in the districts of Erode, Ranipet, Kanyakumari, and Tirupattur. He stated that community-based screening for cancer detection would be organised in these districts.

Screening of men and women over the age of 18 for oral cancer, and of women over 30 for breast and cervical cancers, began in the district on 22 November 2023. Medical teams visited workplaces, industries, establishments, and government offices, in addition to holding special camps. Screenings were also conducted at 73 government primary health centres, 18 urban wellness centres, 98 village sub-centres and wellness centres, eight government hospitals, and one medical college and hospital in Perundurai. In total, screenings were conducted at 198 centres, free of charge. If symptoms were detected, patients were referred to government or private hospitals for treatment under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

A press release from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara stated that a total of 4,23,478 people were invited to be screened for oral cancer, with 2,08,699 attending, and 22 cases of cancer were diagnosed. A total of 2,21,816 women were invited for breast cancer screening, with 86,063 attending, resulting in 22 diagnoses. Similarly, 2,21,816 women were invited for cervical cancer screening, with 62,880 attending, and nine cases were diagnosed. The release attributed the rise in cancer cases to smoking, the consumption of hot food packed in plastic containers, the reuse of oil for frying, chemical exposure, and lifestyle changes.

Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara urged individuals over 18 to undergo testing and encouraged people to adopt a stress-free lifestyle. “Lifestyle changes, eating the right food, including more vegetables, and practising yoga regularly are essential,” he said. He called on people, whether symptomatic or not, to take advantage of the screening camps and undergo testing without delay.