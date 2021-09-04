Coimbatore

53 accused in robbery cases arrested

Tiruppur City Police have arrested 53 accused in connection with robbery cases, including stealing of cash, jewellery, vehicles and mobile phones between June and August, Commissioner of Police V. Vanitha said on Saturday.

In a press release, she said the accused were involved in 38 robbery cases and 73 mobile phone theft cases in the past three months. A total of 19 two-wheelers, one four-wheeler, cash totalling ₹7.38 lakh, gold jewellery weighing 3.25 sovereign, 86 mobile phones and one television home theatre set were recovered from the accused.

Ms. Vanitha handed over the stolen items to its owners at her office in Sirupooluvapatti on Saturday in the presence of Deputy Commissioners of Police S. Aravind (Law and Order) and P. Ravi (Crime and Traffic). Patrolling and CCTV surveillance network has been strengthened in Tiruppur to prevent these crimes, she said in the release.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 11:28:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/53-accused-in-robbery-cases-arrested/article36297321.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY