52.47 lakh free laptops given to school students so far: Minister

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said that the State Government had from 2013 to till date given 52.47 lakh free laptops to school students in the State.
Distributing bicycles to the tune of ₹ 27.32 lakh to 692 students of various schools in Gobichettipalayam here on Wednesday, the Minister said that the government was providing 14 items free of cost to students.
In 2013, the then Chief Minister Jayalalitha had inaugurated the distribution of free laptops to school students, and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran had started the noon meal scheme to encourage students attend schools regularly.
Mr. Sengottaiyan said that the new syllabus introduced by the School Education department would ensure jobs for students once they completed Plus-Two. Steps were taken to convert 80,000 black boards into smart boards, he said and added that work was under way to establish 742 Atal Tinkering Lab in the schools.
Bhavani Sagar MLA S. Eswaran, Gobichettipalayam RDO Jayaraman, Chief Educational Officer R. Murugan and other officials were present.
