52-year-old man dies under mysterious circumstances

A 52-year-old employee of a textile company, who left home on Tuesday noon after he received a call from his employer, died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as T. Elamurugan of Mohan Kuramangalam Street in Surampatti.

According to a complaint lodged by Elamurugan’s son E. Udayakumar (29), his father was working in the company at Hanumandarayar Kovil Street for the last two-and-a-half years. At 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday, his father received a phone call from the owner of the company and he left home. However, the man did not return home in the night. On Wednesday, Udayakumar was informed that his father was dead and the body was at the District Headquarters and Hospital. The complainant said that he found injuries on his father’s body and suspected that he could have been beaten to death in the company. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under Section 174 CrPC and inquiry is on with the company owner. Senior police officials said that if the post mortem, expected to be held on Thursday, confirms assault, the Section would be altered to murder.