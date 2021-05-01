52-year-old man booked under POCSO Act

Coimbatore

01 May 2021 00:18 IST

The Perur All Women Police on Friday registered a case against a 52-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on a four-year-old boy near Perur. The police said the accused was the victim’s neighbour and on Thursday, he allegedly sexually assaulted the boy when the victim’s mother caught him in the act.

wHe subsequently absconded from the location, according to the police. Based on the mother’s complaint, the accused was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and efforts to arrest him are on.

