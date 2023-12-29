GIFT a SubscriptionGift
51.70 mm deficit rainfall in Tiruppur district in 2023

December 29, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The rainfall realisation of 566.50 mm in Tiruppur district, so far, during this year is lesser than the annual average of 618.20 mm. The deficit is to the extent of 51.70 mm.

While Amaravathi Dam registered a level almost close to the extent last year, the level in Tirumurthy Dam is relatively lesser by a few feet compared to the readings at the same time last year.

The level in Amaravathi Dam on Friday stood at 89.01 feet as against the full depth of 90 feet, with a storage of 3,957 million cubic feet (mcft) against the capacity of 4,047 mcft.

Last year, the level at the same time was 89.8 feet with storage of 4,029 mcft.

The inflow on Friday was 557 cusecs against discharge of 450 cusecs.

The level in Tirumurthy Dam was 44.91 feet against the depth of 60 feet, and the storage was 1,135 mcft against the capacity of 1,744 mcft. Last year, the level was 50.71 feet, with storage of 1,356 mcft. The inflow was 854 cusecs and the outflow 1141 cusecs.

