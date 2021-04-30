513 positive cases in Salem

As many as 513 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Thursday.

According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 270 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

As per bulletin, five men aged 64, 35, 60, 56 and 65 respectively and a 60-year-old woman from Namakkal died at private and government facilities in Salem. A 68-year-old man died at a private hospital in Namakkal.

Erode district reported 473 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 20,729. While 308 persons were discharged, 2,966 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 160 in the district.

Krishnagiri recorded 371 fresh cases on a single day. A total of 268 persons were discharged after treatment. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 2,902 as of Tuesday. A total of 14,004 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

In Namakkal, 298 cases were reported, all indigenous.

Dharmapuri recorded 154 fresh cases, and 101 discharged cases with one death registered. The total number of cases in the district was 1,119. As of date, a total 9,250 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.