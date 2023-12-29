512 people killed in road accidents in Namakkal this year, says District Collector

December 29, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Namakkal

A total of 512 people were killed in road accidents in Namakkal district till December 27 this year, Collector S. Uma has said.

The Collector said that the district administration is taking various measures to prevent accidents and deaths on the roads. From January 1 to December 27, 512 people died in 492 fatal accidents reported in the district. In November alone, cases were registered against 125 drivers who were using mobile phones while driving and were fined ₹1.25 lakh.

Likewise, cases were registered against 12 drivers who were driving in an inebriated condition and a fine of ₹70,000 was imposed on them. Cases were registered against 730 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmet, and a fine of ₹6.02 lakh was imposed in November.

Similarly, a fine of ₹56,300 was imposed on 35 drivers who were carrying passengers in commercial vehicles. Under the Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kakkum 48 scheme, ₹3.12 crore was disbursed to the government and private hospitals in the district to save 3,798 people, Ms. Uma added.

Stating that awareness will be created among school students on road safety rules, Ms. Uma said instructions were given to the transport and police departments to educate people to avoid over-speeding and to prevent school students from driving vehicles.

Pamphlets will be distributed to the public on road safety, including wearing helmets compulsorily and wearing seat belts while operating vehicles. Instructions were also given to the Highway Department to erect caution boards in accident-prone zones. Special teams, including the police and transport departments, will conduct vehicle check before schools and colleges to prevent students from riding bikes without licence and not wearing helmets.

Fines will be strictly imposed for violating the traffic rules, and driving licences will be suspended for six months of those who drive vehicles in an inebriated state and cause deaths. Likewise, licences will be suspended for three months for overspeed, jumping signals, and carrying the general public in commercial vehicles, Ms. Uma added.