5,100 kg ration rice seized in Coimbatore

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID), Coimbatore unit, seized 5,100 kg rice meat for distribution through public distribution system here on Tuesday.

According to the officials, CS CID sleuths conducted searches at Gandhi Ma Nagar in Ganapathy on Tuesday night based on specific information. They said that D. Kannan alias Chinnappa, a resident of Vivekanandar Street in Ganapathy, was found smuggling ration rice in 102 bags in two vehicles. Kannan purchased ration rice from people in the locality at very low prices and sold the same for higher prices to guest workers and others who wanted it. The CS CID registered a case against Kannan and seized the ration rice and vehicles.