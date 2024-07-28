510 crore trips made by women under free bus travel scheme in Tamil Nadu, says Transport Minister

A total of 510.55 crore trips were made by women in the State under the free bus travel scheme, said Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on July 28, 2024 (Sunday).

The Minister inaugurated a petrol bunk at Attaiyampatti Pirivu at Athanur Town Panchayat in Namakkal district that was setup by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) along with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation at ₹ 1.51 crore, and handed over appointment orders to 25 heirs of TNSTC employees who died in harness. He also flagged off 10 new buses.

At the function, the Minister said funds were allocated to buy about 7,500 new buses. At present, 1,000 old buses were replaced with new ones. Additionally, 300 new buses would be operated soon. The Chief Minister had ordered jobs for the heirs of the employees who died in harness. Already, 90 people have received job orders. Twenty-five persons, including seven women, were given appointment orders for the conductor post on Sunday.

Mr. Sivasankar said the Chief Minister announced free travel for women in government buses and allocated ₹4,000 crores in the last two years to the Department. Working women were benefiting from this service. So far, as many as 510.55 crore trips, including 60.34 crore in Salem division, were made by women in the State. Following the success of this scheme, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana were also implementing it. In Tamil Nadu, over 20,000 buses were operated and 1.25 lakh employees were working in the Department, the Minister added.

