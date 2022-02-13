‘₹510 crore allotted for development of Salem Corporation‘

February 13, 2022 21:01 IST

The DMK government had allotted ₹510 crore for the development of Salem Corporation within a short span of assuming power, said DMK MP Tiruchi Siva here on Sunday.

Campaigning for DMK cadre at various parts of Salem Corporation, Mr. Siva appealed to the public to support DMK candidates in the local bodies elections and they would work for the development of their respective wards.

Mr. Siva said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was a leader known for generosity. Hence the name of Amma canteens was not changed. Though only one DMK MLA was elected from Salem, ₹510 crore was allotted for the development of the Corporation, he added.

Mr. Siva said DMK MPs had confronted the Centre over the rights of the State and had also worked cordially with it to bring development schemes to the State.