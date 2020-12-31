51-year-old man sentenced to life for sexual assault

A special court here on Tuesday awarded life sentence to a 51-year-old man on charges of sexually harassing a five-year-old differently abled girl in 2017.

According to sources, the accused N. Balan was booked under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and remanded in judicial custody by the All Women Police (Central) based on the complaint from the victim’s mother in 2017. Judge J. Radhika delivering the verdict sentenced the accused to life imprisonment till natural death and imposed a fine of ₹ 1.5 lakh, the sources said. The victim will receive a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh from the State government’s fund for POCSO Act victims, the court ordered.

Newborn found dead

Residents of Thennampalayam near Sulur found a dead an infant placed inside a bag on Wednesday. The police said that the residents found the bag lying next to a road and found the body of a baby boy aged about five days old. The Sulur police retrieved the bag and sent the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and further investigations are on, the police said.