51 vehicles confiscated in crime cases to be auctioned in Tiruppur

July 18, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Fifty one vehicles - 17 four-wheelers and 34 two-wheelers - that were confiscated in crime cases by the police department are to be auctioned on July 25.

The vehicles that were confiscated by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing and the police stations in the city and taluk will be auctioned on the premises of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing along Avinashi-Madathupalayam Road at 10 a.m. in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj.

According to officials, the vehicles were approved for auction under the provisions of The Tamil Nadu Disposal of Articles (Confiscated Under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act) Rules, 1979, by a committee constituted for the purpose.

Chaired by the Collector, the Committee has as convenor the Superintendent of Police/ Commissioner of Police (of the District / Corporation concerned). The members constitute the Zonal Superintendent of Police, Enforcement Wing, Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters of the District), Deputy Commissioner (Excise) / Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Automobile Engineer of the Government Automobile Workshop, Motor Vehicle Maintenance Department (of the District), and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Vehicles that are road worthy, but has not been certified as being fit and appropriate for induction for use of government departments, are auctioned.

The value of the vehicle is fixed by the Automobile Engineer of the Government Automobile Workshop of the Motor Vehicle Maintenance Department in the district.

Vehicles that are certified unfit by the Automobile Engineer are destroyed in the presence of the Committee members, according to sources.