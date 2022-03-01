51 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district
A total of 51 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.
According to the Health Department, 132 persons recovered from the disease and there were 679 active cases in the district on Tuesday.
The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1 % on Monday when the district reported 54 new cases.
The Nilgiris district reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. A total of 27 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 185 active cases. The district’s TPR stood at 1.6 % on Monday.
