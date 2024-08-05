504 recovered mobile phones handed over to owners in Coimbatore

A total of 504 mobile phones worth ₹94 lakh that were reported missing in various stations across rural Coimbatore were handed over to the owners on Monday by Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan.

A special team constituted for this purpose recovered 750 missing mobile phones during 2022 and 1,500 phones during 2023, each worth ₹15,000 to ₹20,000. Altogether, the worth of mobile phones recovered so far since 2022 is ₹3.7 crore, Mr. Badrinarayanan said.

Members of the special team were felicitated by the SP on the occasion.

Of 1,100 mobile phone missing complaints received during 2024, more than 500 remain to be traced, he said.

As for mobile snatching crimes, 10 cases were registered during this year, and 15 accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

A total of 84 cyber crime cases have been registered during this year of which six were non-financial cases. As per the court orders, a sum of ₹1.2 crore was restored to the complainants, the SP said, urging people not to unnecessarily click on links.

Thirteen drug-peddling offenders have been detained under Goondas Act. During this year, so far, 242 kg of ganja was seized. Ten main suppliers were tracked and jailed. The chargesheet will be filed well within their term.

About POCSO cases, Mr. Badrinarayanan said chargesheets were filed in 135 out of 139 cases registered during this year. The Project Pallikoodam was effective in creating awareness among school children, he said.