50,000 workers to take part in nationwide strike

Over 50,000 workers under various trade unions will take part in the nationwide strike on January 8 pressing various demands.

Representatives of major trade unions in Salem said that over 60% staff in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation would participate and about 6,000 autorickshaws would keep off the roads on the day.

S.K.Thyagarajan, district vice-president of CITU, said, “the protests are being conducted to press the Central Government to control price hike, to stop privatisation of public sector companies and to withdraw the recently introduced Motor Vehicles Act. Livelihood of auto drivers and two-wheeler mechanics had been severely affected due to the newly introduced Act.”.

He said that members of six major trade unions would take part in the protests.

In solidarity to the strike, autorickshaws would keep off the roads and protests would be conducted at multiple places in Salem, he said.

He appealed to the public to express their support to the protests by not riding vehicles between noon and 12.10 p.m.