5,000 students recite Thirukkural at Coimbatore book fest

Over 5,000 students from 400 schools took part in a mass Thirukkural reciting at the Coimbatore Book Festival 2022 on Thursday.
Collector G.S Sameeran, Chief Educational Officer R. Boopathy, CBF Chairman Vijay Anand, retired college professor Rajaram, officials of district administration and teachers from various schools took part in the event.
The School Education Department also organised an elocution competition for students.
