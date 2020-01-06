5,000 saplings planted at Singanallur Railway Station

Siruthuli, HCL Foundation, and the South Indian Railways on Sunday planted 5,000 saplings on three acres at the Singanallur Railway Station as part of an afforestation project of Siruthuli.

“The Southern Railway will extend its full support for such projects and will continue to work on planting trees on railway-owned land,” said U. Subba Rao, Divisional Railway Manager- Salem Region, Southern Railway.

Santanu Basu, Manager- Green Spaces of HCL Foundation, said, “Even trees that grow in small areas of land can cause major impact in the environment”.

He said the Foundation was ready to work on more such projects if the Railways provided space.

The South Indian Railways has provided the space and support for the project and the funding is from HCL Foundation.

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, said the organisation was involved in planting saplings the Miyawaki way to promote urban afforestation. “We have planted 1.5 lakh trees in the last three years,” she said.