500 thermal scanners missing from polling booths in Coimbatore

The Corporation has started ascertaining how the thermal scanners went missing, who handled those scanners and was checking with the presiding officers

The Corporation has started ascertaining how the thermal scanners went missing, who handled those scanners and was checking with the presiding officers

As many as 500 thermal scanners that the Coimbatore Corporation had given to be used in polling booths have gone missing.

As part of the steps to be taken to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at polling booths on Saturday, the Corporation through its health team had distributed kits containing 13 times. The Corporation, sources said, had distributed a kit to each of the 1,290 booths in the 100 wards in the city.

The kit included thermal scanners, hand sanitisers, disposable gloves, masks, personal protection equipment kits and a few other items to be used by officials in polling booths and distributed to voters.

At the end of the polling process, the presiding officers were to return those items that were left behind and thermal scanners, the sources said and added when the teams deployed for collecting the kits gathered those from the booths, they found 500 thermal scanners missing.

The Corporation had started ascertaining how the thermal scanners went missing, who handled those scanners and was checking with presiding officers.

Even as the inquiry was on, the Corporation had made arrangements for Tuesday’s counting of votes at the Government College of Technology. The sources said the Corporation would deploy seven teams with a doctor, staff nurse, urban health nurse and paramedical staff each to scan each entrant to the counting centre and distribute mask and gloves.

The Corporation would give each official mask, face shield and sanitisers. It would also keep stationed the teams at the counting centre till the end of counting process. They would be equipped with emergency medical kits to attend to persons if they were to turn sick.