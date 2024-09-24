500 Tasmac liquor shops shut down so far in the State, says Minister Muthusamy

Minister for Excise and Prohibition S. Muthusamy on September 24, 2024 (Tuesday) said 500 Tasmac liquor shops have been closed down so far in the State, and steps were under way to close the remaining shops in a phased manner.

The Minister told media persons in Erode that closing down all liquor shops in a day was not possible. “Steps were taken already and we have closed 500 shops so far,” he said.

The Minister said when a survey was done to check whether sales had reduced in the shops, a wrong campaign was started that the State government was focussing only on sales. “Survey was done to check whether irregularities happen in shops,” he said.

To a question that sales in Tasmac shops had increased by ₹10,000 crore in the last two years, the Minister responded, “If a shop is closed, customers go to nearby shops and problems occur there. Not all give up drinking. Hence, we are counselling and encouraging them to give up their addiction,” the Minister added.

Mr. Muthusamy said that a survey was done on the shops to be close down in the next phase, and added that the list was yet to be finalised. “We have to check and ensure that customers do not go to nearby shops after closure of a shop,” he added.

Responding to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan urging the Central government to enact a legislation to enforce total prohibition in the country, Mr. Muthusamy said, “If the Central government brings in total prohibition, we would also implement it.” The Minister said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was keen on closing the shops and the same was given in the party’s election manifesto also.

The Minister, who also holds the Housing portfolio, said 5,000 houses constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board had remained unsold in the State, and after taking steps, 1,500 houses were sold. “We have formed a committee to sell the unsold houses,” he said. Officials were asked to carry out a study on demand for houses and proceed with constructions.

Earlier, he inaugurated works to remove water hyacinth from the Perumpallam Canal at Muthampalayam Housing Unit. Erodai, a social organisation, has taken up the work.

Erode MP K.E. Prakash, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Corporation Commissioner Narnaware Manish Shankarrao, founder and chairman of Erodai K. Sudhakar, councillors and officials were present.

