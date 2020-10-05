500 swab samples collected in Erode Corpn. limits every day

Swab collection being done at the urban primary health centre on Gandhiji Road in Erode on Monday.

Setting up of five swab collection centres in the Corporation limits helped collect 450 to 500 samples every day, making it easy for early identification of COVID-19 cases and treatment, said Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan.

As on Monday, the district reported 7,395 positive cases, 6,189 discharges, 1,113 active cases and 93 deaths. Of the total cases, over 55% was reported in the Corporation limits. As a move to detect cases at the earlier stage, the swab collection centres were established at the urban primary health centres functioning on Gandhiji Road, Surampatti Valasu, B.P. Agraharam, Karungalpalayam and Periyasemoor.

In August, on an average 60 to 75 cases were reported every day in the civic body limits that had come down to 27 to 40 cases every day in October.

Mr. Elangovan said intensified testing, conduct of more screening camps in slum areas and thickly populated areas helped in early identification of positive persons. “People voluntarily give samples at these centres,” he said and added that samples were sent to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai for testing.

Positive cases were taken to the screening camp at the Corporation Mandapam, near the bus stand, and five tests were done to study the impact of SARA-CoV-2 virus. If the patient suffered from other complications, he or she was shifted to Perundurai hospital while others were allowed to be in home quarantine and undergo treatment. Currently, 345 persons were in home quarantine in the Corporation limits and were monitored continuously, he added.