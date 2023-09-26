500 students prepare one lakh seed balls in Coimbatore

September 26, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Around 500 students of the Government Arts College prepared one lakh seed balls on Tuesday. The event, to mark the World Tourism Day, was inaugurated by District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the Department of Tourism of the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, SKAL International and Travel Agents association.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that every year September 27 is being observed as World Tourism Day with an aim of developing tourism. The theme of the World Tourism Day this year was Tourism and Green Investments.

The seeds have the potential to turn into 40 per cent to 50 per cent trees.

Principal In-charge Prof Kanagaraj, Tourism Department HoD, Sangeetha, District Tourism Officer K. Srinivasan, South India Hotels and Restaurant Association Director Sundar Singaram, SKAL International Coimbatore Presidnet Arunkumar and others took part.

