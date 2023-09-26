HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

500 students prepare one lakh seed balls in two-days in Coimbatore

September 26, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Government Arts College in Coimbatore preparing seed balls in on Tuesday as part of World Tourism Day celebrations.

Students of Government Arts College in Coimbatore preparing seed balls in on Tuesday as part of World Tourism Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Around 500 students of the Government Arts College prepared one lakh seed balls on Tuesday and Wednesday. The event, to mark the World Tourism Day, was inaugurated by District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the Department of Tourism of the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, SKAL International and Travel Agents association.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that every year September 27 is being observed as World Tourism Day with an aim of developing tourism. The theme of the World Tourism Day this year was Tourism and Green Investments.

The seeds have the potential to turn into 40 per cent to 50 per cent trees.

Principal In-charge Prof Kanagaraj, Tourism Department HoD, Sangeetha, District Tourism Officer K. Srinivasan, South India Hotels and Restaurant Association Director Sundar Singaram, SKAL International Coimbatore Presidnet Arunkumar and others took part.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.