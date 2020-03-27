‘500 doctors, 400 nurses working round the clock at ESI Hospital’

A total of 500 doctors, 400 nurses and 150 conservancy workers are working round the clock on shift basis to treat COVID-19 cases at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, said Collector K. Rajamani here on Friday.

He inspected the hospital premises on Friday in the presence of ESI Hospital Dean A. Nirmala and Deputy Director of Health Services (Coimbatore) G. Ramesh Kumar, a release said. With a capacity of 540 beds, ESI Hospital would offer specialised treatment to those with COVID-19 symptoms and those who had tested positive, he said.

With 97 samples having been lifted in Coimbatore district so far, 78 had come out to be negative and the results of 17 cases were yet to arrive. Two persons (one from Coimbatore and one from Tiruppur) had been tested positive for COVID-19, who were currently being treated at ESI Hospital, Mr. Rajamani said.

Adequate beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients were available at private hospitals, government hospitals at Mettupalayam and Pollachi and upgraded primary health centres, according to the release.

In Coimbatore, 275 power pumps, 100 hand pumps and drones were being used to sprinkle disinfectants. Mr. Rajamani said. He requested people to adhere to the prohibitory orders and to maintain personal distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.