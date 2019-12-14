500 DMK cadre stage protest

Around 500 members of the Coimbatore urban unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a protest near the Singanallur farmers’ market (uzhavar sandhai) on Friday urging the State government and the district administration to construct new houses for the 960 families living in dilapidated flats constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in Singanallur.

Led by DMK MLA N. Karthik and former minister Pongalur N. Palanisamy, the protesters alleged that the government was not taking steps to construct new houses for the families that had been living there for over 30 years.

Though Mr. Karthik had raised the issue thrice in the Assembly, the government had not given any assurance on providing new houses to the families. The protesters demanded that the government should provide them new houses and while taking up construction should accommodate them in alternative houses. They urged the district administration to appoint a special officer to inspect the dilapidated houses and expedite the construction of new houses.

Meanwhile, a resident of the TNHB Colony, Singanallur, Mohana Sundari petitioned the district administration seeking steps to ensure that the demand for new houses was not politicised. Though the government initially said it could do nothing about providing new houses, it changed its decision after the residents’ sustained protest.

As a result of the government's decision, the administration should expedite the construction of new houses, she demanded.