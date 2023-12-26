GIFT a SubscriptionGift
500 CCTV cameras installed at all junctions of major highways in Sulur limits in Coimbatore for crime control

December 26, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Inspector General of Police, West Zone, K. Bhavaneeswari views the Video Wall at the Sulur Police Station in Coimbatore displaying live streaming of the newly-installed CCTV cameras on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police, West Zone, K. Bhavaneeswari views the Video Wall at the Sulur Police Station in Coimbatore displaying live streaming of the newly-installed CCTV cameras on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

By installing 500 CCTV cameras at all junctions of national and State highways in its jurisdiction utilising the Corporate Social Responsibility provision of industries, the Sulur police have prepared the ground for comprehensive surveillance of escape routes for criminals.

Resolving chain-snatching, and hit-and-run cases will no more be tough tasks for the station with a manpower of 47 entrusted with the main responsibilities of law and order upkeep and crime prevention to a radius of upto 15 km encompassing the Coimbatore-Avinashi, Salem-Cochin, Coimbatore-Tiruchi, Chettipalayam-Palladam, and the State Highways that links Avinashi and Tiruchi Highways.

The CCTV cameras, each with network video recorder providing one month backup, at 100 locations are linked through optic fibre cable of Skylink, one of the industry sponsors, to the Video Wall in the control room at the Station, where live feed is streamed.

Since the backup of every CCTV camera could be retrieved at the control room, investigations could be carried out effectively, Inspector of Sulur Police Station, R. Mathiayan, a CM Medal awardee, said.

Inaugurating the CCTV cameras, Inspector General of Police, West Zone, K. Bhavaneeswari expressed confidence about crime control through deterrence effect in the Station limits henceforth, while thanking the industry sponsors and lauding the initiative of the Sulur Inspector.

The CCTV cameras would be helpful in controlling and detecting crimes, and securing convictions, the IG said.

The video feed sourced from the CCTV cameras, known to be the third eye, as secondary evidence augurs well with the provisions of the new Criminal Law Bills, said A. Saravana Sundar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore Range, while Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore Rural, V. Badrinarayanan described the CCTV paraphernalia as force-multiplier.

