500-bed COVID-19 treatment facility opened at SSP

Minister for Electricity V.Senthil Balaji (left) reviewing the COVID-19 treatment centre on Salem Steel Plant premises in Salem on Thursday.

SALEM

10 June 2021 22:55 IST

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji on Thursday dedicated a 500-bed facility with medical oxygen support for COVID-19 treatment on the premises of Salem Steel Plant (SSP) here to the public.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the functioning of a 500-bed COVID-19 treatment centre on the SSP premises recently and ordered setting up an additional 500-bed facility. The medical oxygen to the treatment centre is supplied from the oxygen plant at SSP through pipelines.

Mr. Balaji told press persons, “works were done on a war-footing and the facility would take in patients from Thursday”.

The centre is being managed by the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and patients referred from the Hospital are admitted to the treatment centre.

Mr. Balaji said that hereafter patients from private and government hospitals could be directly brought to the SSP centre following discussions with GH dean on the patients’ condition. There were 280 patients under treatment at the centre and no patient undergoing treatment at the centre had died, he said.

On high number of deaths in the district, the Minister said many persons, despite having symptoms, approached hospitals only when they faced respiratory issues. Hence, the number of special camps and tests had been increased to reduce deaths, he said.

Vaccine shortage

On vaccine shortage in State, Mr. Balaji said the Chief Minister was targeting 100% vaccination in State and measures were being taken in this regard. There had been stock issues for the past few days and vaccine doses would be supplied soon, he said.

Mr. Balaji said they were considering shifting patients and healthcare workers in smaller COVID-19 care centres to GMKMCH or COVID-19 treatment centre on the SSP premises.

Stalin to arrive on June 11

The Minister said the Chief Minister would reach Salem on June 11 evening.

He would raise the shutters of Mettur dam by 10.30 a.m. on June 12.

Electricity bill

On possibilities of any relaxations in electricity bill payments, Mr. Balaji said lockdown was till June 14 and measures would be taken by the Tangedco after discussions with the Chief Minister. However, deposit charges were not collected, he said.