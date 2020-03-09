50-year-old man injured in elephant attack

UDHAGAMANDALAM

09 March 2020 00:13 IST

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked by a wild elephant near Elumaram near Gudalur on Saturday.

The man, identified as Manickam, ventured out of his house early on Saturday for work. It is suspected that owing to poor visibility, he accidentally strayed too close to a wild elephant that attacked him.

Passers-by rushed Manickam to the government hospital in Gudalur. He was later shifted to a government hospital in Kerala.

Forest Department officials said that they had insisted villagers living in areas close to reserve forests not to come out of their homes till there was better visibility.

They said they would continue their awareness campaigns to minimise the number of deaths and injuries caused by human-elephant conflict in the Gudalur region.