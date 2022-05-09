50 sovereigns of jewellery stolen from house

Burglars entered the house of a retired teacher at Nalla Coundampalayam Nagar in Gobichettipalayam and decamped with 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery on Monday.

David Susai Manickam (62), a retired teacher, and his wife Jhansi Rani (60), a retired headmistress, were living at Malar Nagar. Two days ago, the couple left for their relative’s house in Coimbatore. In the morning, neighbours found the front door lock broken and informed David. The Gobichettipalayam police were alerted. The couple reached the house and found the jewellery in the almirah missing.