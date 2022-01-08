50% of 15-18 age group vaccinated: Coimbatore Collector

COIMBATORE

08 January 2022 00:03 IST

As much as 50% youth in the 15-18 age group category had been vaccinated since vaccination was opened to them on January 3, Collector G.S. Sameeran said here on Friday after inspecting the arrangements in place to screen passengers at the inter-State check-post in Walayar.

On Saturday, the district administration would set up 1,000 vaccination camps as part of the weekly mega vaccination camp. So far, 96% of the eligible population had taken the first dose and 78% second dose.

The administration would take effort to increase the second dose vaccination coverage to over 90%, the Collector said.

On complete lockdown day on Sunday, the administration would intensify vigil at inter-State check-posts. The administration would allow passengers with negative result from RT-PCR test taken 48 hours prior to travel and vaccination completion certificate.

During the inspection, he found 99% of passengers with vaccination certificate and only a few without the second dose vaccine and RT-PCT test result. The personnel at the check-post had refused permission for such people to enter, Mr. Sameeran said.

Appealing to the residents in the district not to venture out on Sunday unless it was absolutely necessary, the Collector said the administration would not permit meat and fish shops to function on the day and if they were found doing business, it would initiate action.

Though Omicron case was few in Coimbatore, the administration had taken all preventive steps possible to contain its spread. People would do well to wear mask, wash hands frequently and maintain physical distance.

The administration had stepped up health infrastructure. At the COVID-19 Care Centre and hospitals, it had established 2,800 beds. At Madukkarai government hospital it had set up, 20 beds with oxygen support and 272 in other government hospitals.

There were 1,000 beds with oxygen support in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, 370 at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, he said and added that in the last six months liquid oxygen generation was at 326 kilo-litre.

A release from the district administration said the Collector inspected the Madukkarai government hospital as well.