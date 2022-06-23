Coimbatore

50 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that 34 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 264 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.5 % on Wednesday, when 55 persons tested positive. Tiruppur district has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There were 28 active cases.


