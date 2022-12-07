  1. EPaper
50 mobile phones stolen from a shop in Erode

December 07, 2022 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

S P Saravanan

An unidentified person decamped with 50 mobile phones worth ₹14 lakh from a shop on Mettur Road here on Wednesday.

The theft was noticed by two workers who had come to open the shop on Wednesday. They found the lock broken open and the mobile phone missing. Also, a laptop and ₹5,000 was also missing. Fingerprint experts were pressed into service.

Cctv footage showed that at 5 a.m., a man with a gunny bag broke the lock and entered the shop. He broke the glass and took the mobile phones, laptop and the cash in the bag and left. Erode Government Headquarters Hospital Police registered a case and are inquiring.

