50 fresh COVID-19 cases in Erode

SALEM

21 December 2021 22:51 IST

Erode district reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. As per bulletin, one death was reported and the district has 572 active cases as on Tuesday.

In Salem, 34 cases were reported. According to health officials, 31 cases were indigenous and 22 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. In Namakkal, 32 indigenous cases were reported. Seven indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri and seven cases in Krishnagiri.

