₹50 crore mobilisation planned in Tiruppur for ‘Namma School, Namma Ooru Palli’ initiative

November 21, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The School Education Department plans to mobilise a minimum of ₹50 crore by the end of 2023-24 academic session for developing infrastructure in all the government schools in Tiruppur district under the ‘Namma School, Namma Ooru Palli’ initiative launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last December.

The maximum target for mobilisation has been fixed at ₹200 crore. Alumni members holding high positions in companies, and businesspersons will be guided to adopt schools through CSR funds. The department is in the process of assessing the requirements of as many as 1,331 government schools in the district for undertaking infrastructure development works by networking alumni, non-governmental organisations and industries.

An estimate of the requirements of 700 schools has been arrived at for construction of additional classrooms, laboratories, toilets and undertaking renovation of existing buildings, Caroline, Tiruppur District Coordinator of ‘Namma School, Namma Ooru Palli’ said.

At a recent meeting to streamline the contributions through the official portal of ‘Namma School, Namma Ooru Palli’, District Collector T. Christuraj underscored the significance of registration for the purposes of channelling funds to schools in need of infrastructure on a priority basis.

Another meeting is planned soon to take stock of the progress made for estimating requirement of funds for every government school categorised under panchayat, municipality and corporation.

The number of government schools being high in Tiruppur district, the department has arrived at a tentative analysis of the infrastructure requirement, Ms. Caroline said.

There is a need for construction of 311 additional classrooms, 144 toilets for girls and 168 toilets for boys. Besides, the requirements of eight laboratories for Physics, seven for Chemistry, nine for Biology, 29 laboratories for Computer Science, and 40 rooms for libraries in government higher secondary schools have been conveyed to all the prospective contributors for the initiative.

As for high schools, the need for establishing 14 common science laboratories and 19 sports rooms have been specified.