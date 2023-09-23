50 crore bank accounts opened, says Union Minister in Coimbatore

September 23, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 50 crore bank accounts have been opened after Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the scheme in 2014 and now people are receiving welfare assistance through banks, said Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur while taking part in a debate New India organised by the PSG College of Arts and Science on Saturday.

The Minister also pointed to the expansion of household gas connections scheme and the provision of financial support to girls through various schemes.

Highlighting India’s digital transformation, he stated, “Everyone is doing digital money transactions through the Digital India project,” showcasing the country’s shift towards a digital economy.

The Minister hailed PSG Institutions for producing the best leaders, scientists, and businessmen of the country.

