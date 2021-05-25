50 beds allocated to treat black fungus cases at Salem GH: Minister

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji said that a separate ward with 50 beds have been arranged to provide treatment for black fungus cases at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the district here on Tuesday, the Minister said that the ward had been classified into two categories, COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 wards and 25 beds each have been allocated for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients to undergo treatment for black fungus.

Mr. Balaji said that measures have been taken to increase medical oxygen allocation to the district in upcoming days.

The Minister also held discussions with district administration officials, MLAs and MPs. However, opposition MLAs did not attend the meeting.

Mr. Balaji said that steps are being taken to reduce the total positivity rate here by the end of lockdown period.

Mr. Balaji said that bed strength in the district was increased on a war-footing and 11,700 beds are available for COVID-19 treatment here and added that the COVID-19 treatment centre near Salem Steel Plant would begin its operation latest by Thursday and trials have started.

The Minister said that the treatment centre would be managed by Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and they have planned to prevent direct admission at GMKMCH and Steel Plant centre here after.

He said that ever since the present government came to power, additionally 1,045 oxygen beds have been set up and measures have been taken to increase oxygen bed strength at GMKMCH.

Mr. Balaji said that authorities have been advised that a person should be informed about swab test status by 24 hours of testing. He said that 32 nodal officers have been appointed covering the 20 blocks, four municipalities and four zones under the Salem Corporation and they have been tasked with reducing cases to zero in respective zones.

He said that none would be turned away when they come for COVID-19 tests and the public can contact district war room if they face any issues in this regard. “If there are complaints regarding overcharging for CT-scan, it would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister and measures would be taken to determine the amount,” he said.

Mr. Balaji said that the district has stock of 65,210 doses of vaccines and that 28.39 lakh was the target population for vaccination here and 10.5% had been vaccinated.

On complaints regarding charging for electricity bills, Mr. Balaji said that if public feel that they have been charged beyond their usage they can send images of their meter readings to the Whatsapp number issued by the department or carry it while going to pay the electricity bills and they would be charged only for their usage.