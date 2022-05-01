Coimbatore

5 tonne of gutkha seized

 Five tonnes of gutkha worth ₹40 lakh were seized from a truck on Sunday. The seizure was made when the police intercepted the truck from Bengaluru. The Hudco police arrested Kandasamy and Muthukumar, drivers from Srivaikuntam in Tuticorin.


