5 held for housebreaks, 237 sovereign jewellery recovered

COIMBATORE

18 February 2020 23:51 IST

Special teams of Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Tuesday arrested five persons who were allegedly involved in multiple housebreaks in Coimbatore, Erode, Hosur and in Kerala.

Jewellery recovered

The police recovered 237 sovereigns of stolen jewellery, three cars and four kg of silver articles from them.

The arrested have been identified as Rajasekar (38), Mariappan (34), Pulipandi (26), 'Pattarai' Suresh (30) and 'Sullan' Suresh (31).

Among them, Pattarai Suresh, a native of Madurai, has more than 40 cases registered against him in Madurai, said the police.

Sources said that Pattarai Suresh was arrested recently by the Mannuthy police in Thrissur, Kerala, in connection with a robbery. During interrogation, the accused confessed to Kerala police that he was also involved in a housebreak at Luna Nagar near Kavundampalayam here in November 2019.

Special teams

The Thudiyalur police brought Suresh to Coimbatore on prisoner transit warrant and the special teams investigated the housebreak, which led to the arrest of the others.

The police also suspect that the same group was involved in a few housebreaks in the Coimbatore city police limits.