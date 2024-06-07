ADVERTISEMENT

5-day training programme on digital agriculture extension facilitator being held in Erode

Published - June 07, 2024 06:33 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A five-day skill training programme on digital agriculture extension facilitator is being held from June 6 to 10 at the ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), MYRADA campus in Gobichettipalayam here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised in association with ICAR- Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, National Skill Foundation of India (NSFI) and Agricultural Skill Council of India, the programme was inaugurated on Thursday.

P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head, MYRADA KVK, welcomed the gathering, and N. Anantharaja, Professor and Head, Training Division, TNAU, briefed about the five-day session plan and its usages in the future agriculture scenario.

P.P. Murugan, Director of Extension Education, TNAU, explained the importance of the training to the extension officials working in the agriculture related fields. Sai Krishna, Chief Executive Officer, NSFI, explained the training task and its importance in the upcoming field of agriculture. E. Karunashree, Director of Extension Education, Dr. YSR Horticulture University, Arvind G. Risbud, Executive Director, MYRADA and S. Venkatesan, Joint Director of Agriculture, Erode district, also spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In his presidential address, Shaik. N. Meera, Director, ICAR ATARI, Zone X, Hyderabad explained about the importance of digital agriculture and its benefits to the small and marginal farmers. As many as 30 participants from the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture, scientists from various KVKs, Farmer Producer Organisation representatives, and youths from rural areas attended the training. M. Senthilkumar, associate professor, TNAU, delivered a vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US