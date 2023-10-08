ADVERTISEMENT

5 BRD Sulur celebrates Air Force Day

October 08, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The 5 Base Repair Depot (5 BRD), Sulur, celebrated the 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force on Sunday. Air Officer Commanding Air Commodore Vishnu Gaur administered the oath to IAF personnel and addressed them. He urged everyone to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation. He reiterated the role of 5 BRD in the IAF, which takes care of the overhauling and repairing of selected aircraft and equipment. The 5 BRD also renders spares support to certain aircraft and systems of the IAF. He added that the Depot had been fostering innovation, reclamation and complete self-reliance in the aeronautical segment.

